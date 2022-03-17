ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jussie Smollett's Brother Calls Out Black Community

By Zack Linly
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exSUl_0eibfIud00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOy2r_0eibfIud00

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty


L ast week, Empire actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution of $120,000 and $25,000 in fines after he was
convicted in 2019 of staging the hate crime he said he suffered. Well, according to the New York Times , “An Illinois appellate court ruled Wednesday that the actor Jussie Smollett be released from jail on bond pending the appeal of his conviction for falsely reporting that he had been the victim of a hate crime.” Meanwhile, Jussie’s brother, Jocqui Smollett, has some words for the Black community and our support for his embattled sibling —or lack thereof.

“Our community innately has a lot of homophobia in it, and they leveraged that fact,” Jocqui said during an interview referring to the legal system that convicted his brother. “They knew that, ultimately, Jussie was not going to get the type of support as a straight Black man —and it’s been obvious.”

“I find it very difficult to believe that this ever would’ve gotten this far if Jussie was a straight Black man,” he continued. “And so we really need to think about that. Celebrities, common people everyone —we need to think about the fact that, literally, society at large failed him. And hopefully, the truth comes out to where people can see it as clear as day. I don’t know how we don’t see it now, but hopefully, someday that happens, and when that day happens, it’s really a shame that it took that long for folks to understand that.”

So, here’s the thing: Two things can be true at once. The Black collective can still have a homophobia problem —I mean, we’re not the ones pushing “Don’t Say Gay” laws or actively fighting LGBTQ rights initiatives, but whatever—and Black people’s homophobia can also have nothing to do with many of us not believing his weird and elaborate hate crime story.

Speaking only for myself, there’s not a straight Black male celebrity who could have told me he was walking alone to a Subway in Chicago (of all places) when two white men called him racial slurs, tied a noose around his neck, and shouted “This is MAGA country” and I would have responded — “Yeah, that sounds legit.”

Sorry, but it just didn’t sound like a real-life hate crime. It sounded like Lee Daniels wrote a hate crime into a script. Even before any of us heard any news about Nigerian brothers posing as MAGAts and staging the crime, Black people didn’t think his story smelled right, and the fact that every new detail that emerged since seemed to vindicate that feeling didn’t help.

Also, I’m not sure where Jocaui is getting it from that “this ever would’ve gotten this far” if Jussie had the full support of the Black community. In what America does a Black man not catch a charge in our legal system simply because Black people made a fuss about it? I’m just not here for Jocqui throwing the Black collective under the bus when we have no real control over our legal system and when virtually anyone who has supported Jussie through the saga has been more likely to be a Black person than not.

All that being said, I am on team #FreeJussie .

Look, I know it’s not practical to think that someone accused and convicted of wasting police resources on a hoax won’t do jail time, but America never has the same energy for others whose lies have consequences. Cops lie and deceive constantly and it’s usually legal. and when it isn’t, more often than not, the most punishment a cop gets is paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Hell, Donald Trump lied incessantly in an attempt to upend democracy based on a “stop the steal” hoax and he hasn’t done a day for it.

Now, I know those examples aren’t exactly apples to apples, but all I’m saying is —why should we care about Jussie facing consequences when America gets to proceed with the hoax that is the notion of “equality and justice for all” in a post-racial reality that clearly doesn’t exist?

So, what do y’all think about what Jocqui had to say?

SEE ALSO:

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr. Rachel Levin–Tucker Carlson Loves Every Bit Of It

North Carolina School Board Addresses Mock ‘Slave Auction’ As Anti-CRT Folks Are Silent

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
papermag.com

50 Cent Trolls Jussie Smollett After Courtroom Outburst

Rapper 50 Cent has been trolling former Empire star Jussie Smollett after he was recently sentenced to 150 days in jail. In 2019, the actor claimed that he was the victim of an anti-Black, anti-gay hate crime. He told investigators that two men had two men attacked him, yelling slurs and had poured bleach on him as they put a noose around his neck. But jurors found that this was a false report and that he had actually paid brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo to stage the whole thing.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Taraji P. Henson Says Jussie Smollett's 'Punishment Does Not Fit The Crime'

Last week, actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail after being convicted of lying to police about being the victim of a hate crime. While Cook County Judge James Linn excoriated the former Empire star for being “profoundly arrogant, selfish, and narcissistic" and fabricating an attack, many of Smollett's family and friends have launched the #FreeJussie campaign to help clear his name.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
WBEZ

A judge denies a motion to dismiss Jussie Smollett’s conviction

A motion to dismiss the conviction of actor Jussie Smollett for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack he staged himself was denied Thursday. Cook County Judge James Linn’s ruling upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Jussie Smollett forced to share a jail cell with his attacker

Is there a more delusional group of people than those who support Jussie Smollett? From Samuel L. Jackson to Black Lives Matter to the state’s attorney who handled the case, all have called for justice not to be served in this case largely because of the color of Smollett’s skin. To them, crimes by black people shouldn’t matter.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Rachel Levin
Person
Jussie Smollett
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Hate Crime#Racism#Chicago Tribune Getty#The New York Times
NBC San Diego

Jussie Smollett to Learn Fate in Staged Attack Conviction

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer live coverage from the courtroom beginning around 1 p.m. CST. Actor Jussie Smollett is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, where he will learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself or allow him to remain free.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jussie Smollett To Be Released From Jail, 6 Days After Being Locked Up

Jussie Smollett will be a free man once again, at least while he's fighting to overturn his guilty verdict in the hoax attack. The higher court ruled the 39-year-old former Empire actor will be released from Cook County Jail during his appeal process. There are a few strings that come...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Kanye West’s obsession with his daughters points to a darker truth

The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Defamation suit by brothers in Smollett case can go forward

A judge in Chicago ruled Friday that an attorney for Jussie Smollett might have defamed two Black brothers who testified that they participated in a fake racist and homophobic attack on the actor when she suggested they had been wearing “whiteface.”The Chicago Tribune reported that U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland's ruling centers on comments Tina Glandian made on NBC's “Today” show in March 2019, shortly after the Cook County State's Attorney announced it was dropping charges accusing Smollett of lying to police about the incident two months earlier. Discussing how Smollett had told police that one...
LAW
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy