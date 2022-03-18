ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri women's swim finishes eighth in the 200 free relay; sets a new school record

By By Nick Noll
 23 hours ago

After a quiet first day at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta, Missouri women’s swim put together one of its best performances of the season in the 200-yard freestyle relay Thursday.

Megan Keil, Sarah Thompson, Amy Feddersen and Sierra Smith finished eighth in the relay with a time of 1 minute, 27.06 seconds, setting a new school record and earning All-American honors.

The Tigers also had a top-16 individual performance Thursday. Keil placed 15th in the finals for the 50 free with a time of 22.09, garnering second-team All-Amercian honors. Other individual performances from the day include Thompson finishing 22nd in the 50 free with a time of 22.10. Meredith Rees also competed in the event, placing 64th with a time of 22.92.

Preliminary rounds for Day 3 of the NCAA Championships start at 10 a.m. Friday. Finals will begin at 6 p.m.

