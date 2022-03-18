40th Annual Holiday Shoppers Fair

Big SNOW American Dream announced today it will officially reopen for Memorial Day Weekend. The announcement comes after a fire damaged the attraction last September. "We could not be more excited to reopen Big SNOW to our guests this May," says Hugh Reynolds, chief marketing officer with SNOW Partners. "We thank our guests and team for their patience over these past few months, and we appreciate the hard work of all involved in getting us ready to reopen. We look forward to reuniting with our guests on the snow this summer and getting back to the business of offering endless winter fun here in New Jersey!"

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO