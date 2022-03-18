40th Annual Holiday Shoppers Fair

DALLAS, TX (March 3, 2022) The Big Texas Beer Fest returns to Dallas’ Fair Park Auto Building on March 26, 2022. The event was founded in 2012, and has raised almost $60,000 for the North Texas Food Bank since inception. Named as Dallas Observer’s best beer festival two years in a row, and Blitz Weekly’s best festival, this year’s event expects to draw 5,000+ attendees. The festival is one of the Southwest’s largest beer events, and will feature over 450 beers, ciders, seltzers, hard kombuchas and more from over 100 breweries.
