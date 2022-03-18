ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Giant White Sturgeon Seized From Poachers

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA giant white sturgeon more than seven feet long was among five sturgeon seized and released by OSP F&W Troopers responding to a report of poaching in Scappoose Bay this month. Poachers face felony charges after breaking numerous fishing laws. Sportsmen fishing along the banks of Scappoose Bay noticed...

