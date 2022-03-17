Reddie Radar: Illusory Entities

Click here to read the full article. London-headquartered IP and production outfit Dominion of Drama has optioned YA supernatural romance novel “The Wanderer.”
Written by Josie Williams, the pen name for author Kirsty Moseley, whose books have sold more than 860,000 copies in English, “The Wanderer” is described as a “heart-wrenching romance about first loves and lives lost.” Dominion of Drama will immediately begin developing the book for television.
The deal was announced at Series Mania, Europe’s leading co-production forum for television development, which is currently underway in Lille, France.
Norton previously oversaw the production company Awesome Media & Entertainment, and set up...
