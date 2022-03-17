ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Reddie Radar: Illusory Entities

hsuoracle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps you’ve seen the flyers around campus. They’re sort of obscure and vague. A little bit of artwork, a few words and a QR code that takes you to a Spotify page of a local artist called Illusory Entities. There is not much info on the artist,...

hsuoracle.com

92.9 THE LAKE

Security Cameras Capture Images of Unexplained ‘Entities’

Most of us do not believe in ghosts or the supernatural. In fact, the residents of Louisiana have been found to be the most sceptical when it comes to "things that go bump in the night". Maybe it's the fact that the part of the world we live in is filled with real-life things that go bump in the night or perhaps it's the fact that we as Cajuns feel like we can get along with anybody, even ghosts or aliens or spirits from another dimension.
LOUISIANA STATE
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Supernatural Romance Novel ‘The Wanderer’ Optioned by Dominion of Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. London-headquartered IP and production outfit Dominion of Drama has optioned YA supernatural romance novel “The Wanderer.” Written by Josie Williams, the pen name for author Kirsty Moseley, whose books have sold more than 860,000 copies in English, “The Wanderer” is described as a “heart-wrenching romance about first loves and lives lost.” Dominion of Drama will immediately begin developing the book for television. The deal was announced at Series Mania, Europe’s leading co-production forum for television development, which is currently underway in Lille, France. Norton previously oversaw the production company Awesome Media & Entertainment, and set up...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Complex

Mase Continues to Call Out Diddy on Instagram Live: ‘We’re Done With Your Games’

Mase refuses to bite his tongue. Earlier this week, the Harlem rapper called out Diddy in “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha,” a scathing diss track in which he questioned the hip-hop mogul’s NYC roots, and accused him shady business practices: “Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge/You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood,” Mase raps. “I’m not hating on your Billi worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect/You just a n***a who know how to market death.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bill Murray Ruffles Feathers With His Thoughts About the Pandemic

Bill Murray put some fans on edge this weekend with his latest comments about the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor spoke about the global catastrophe in an interview with The Independent published on Saturday. His remarks on how people have reacted to the pandemic made some readers feel like he was taking an anti-mask or even anti-vaccination position, although on further inspection that doesn't seem to be the case.
PUBLIC HEALTH

