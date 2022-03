The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO