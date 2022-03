The Tullahoma Wildcats snagged a late lead and defeated Dobyns-Bennett 22-12 on Thursday. The Cats trailed 9-8 in the top of the sixth inning when DJ Dillehay tripled on a 1-2 count, scoring three runs. That opened the flood gates as Tullahoma plated 9 in the 6th and 7 in the 7th to pull away from the Indians in a slugfest in the Glad Slam Classic at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO