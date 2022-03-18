ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Carolina routs Marquette 95-63 in Davis' NCAA coaching debut

By SCHUYLER DIXON
WGAU
WGAU
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whhhK_0eib4ZS600
NCAA Marquette North Carolina Basketball North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) reacts to scoring, in front of Marquette forward Justin Lewis during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero)

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — Hubert Davis was quick to point out the first NCAA Tournament victory for Caleb Love and other North Carolina players.

The Tar Heels coach was less interested in what it meant to win his tournament debut for a storied program that also is his alma mater.

Brady Manek scored 28 points and Love needed just 19 minutes to tie Carolina's single-game tournament record of six 3-pointers in a 95-63 rout of Marquette on Thursday, the biggest blowout in a matchup of 8-9 seeds in tournament history.

Love scored 21 of his 23 points before halftime as the eighth-seeded Tar Heels (25-9) built a 28-point lead. They play defending national champion Baylor on Saturday.

The win was in stark contrast to last year, when the Tar Heels sent Roy Williams into retirement with his only opening-round loss in 30 NCAA appearances.

“Honestly, it really doesn’t mean anything to me personally,” said Davis, a player from 1988-92. “When I see Caleb and Brady and Armando (Bacot) playing well like they did today, I know all the hard work that was put in during the summer and late nights, early in the mornings. It’s almost like a father. I’ve got three kids, and it’s a feeling of just being proud.”

Shaka Smart’s return to Texas was a dud a year after he took the Marquette job amid questions about his future as coach of the Texas Longhorns following a shocking first-round loss to Abilene Christian.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 16 points for the No. 9 seed Golden Eagles (19-13), who lost their third consecutive first-round game.

“I told the guys in the locker room after the game, we’re not going to evaluate the entirety of our season based on one game,” Smart said. “We’re obviously really, really disappointed and upset with how today’s game went. It’s not up to standard that we set.”

Manek, the Oklahoma transfer who had a pair of first-round wins with the Sooners, finished with five 3s as he and Love combined to go 11 of 23 from long range.

Bacot matched Manek's double-double while grabbing 10 rebounds on his way to the school season record (422). He scored 17 points. RJ Davis had a career-high 12 assists.

Smart, who lost all three of his first-round games in six seasons with the Longhorns, had one of three Marquette technical fouls in a span of 90 seconds late in the first half when he complained about a no-call. Kur Kuath got one for hanging on the rim after a dunk. Darryl Morsell was penalized on review after a scramble for a loose ball.

Just before the tech spree, Morsell ended up nose-to-nose with Love after trying to take the ball out of his hands when Love was called for stepping on the midcourt line while trying to dribble around the stocky Marquette guard.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Love said. “We don’t back down from anything. Just my competitive nature and my team’s competitive nature, just came out and, you know, we played it smart.”

The Tar Heels were already up 18 when players from both teams had to be separated. It quickly got worse from there.

Carolina finished the first half on a 16-4 run for a 53-25 lead, and Manek made it a 34-point game (67-33) with consecutive 3s early in the second half. The biggest lead for the Tar Heels was 35.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The last time Carolina played Marquette in the NCAA Tournament, in 2011, the Tar Heels had 25 points at halftime. They bounced back to win that game 81-63.

Marquette: A solid shooting team most of the season, the Golden Eagles struggled badly from the field early. They were shooting 22% after three misses at the rim in the same sequence. They finished at 36%.

NO BACKING DOWN

After the Love-Morsell standoff, Davis turned to his bench with emphatic words of encouragement.

“I’ve been clear and definitive to the guys about what we need to do out there on the floor,” Davis said. “There’s been a number of times where teams have tried to push us around. And the only way that you can change that narrative of people thinking they can do that is if you swing back and be the first one to swing.”

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Kirby Smart shares how NFL success helps Georgia football recruiting

ATHENS — When Super Bowl-winning coaches like Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin attend your pro day in person, you’re clearly doing something right in terms of player development. And the hope for Kirby Smart is that all the recruits out there take notice of the NFL attention that has been placed on the Georgia program.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Oklahoma State
KWTX

Baylor takes down Hawaii in NCAA first round

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball defeated Hawaii 89-49 in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Hawaii’s Amy Atwell silenced the Baylor crowd with two early three-point shots. She went on to score 17 points. The Bears went into the half with a nine point lead.
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Shaka Smart
Person
Caleb Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#March Madness#Ap#National Champion Baylor#The Tar Heels#Longhorns
Hutch Post

KU wins NCAA game over Texas Southern Thursday

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Remy Martin had 15 points and Christian Braun 14 to lead five players scoring in double figures for top-seeded Kansas, and the Jayhawks opened their 50th NCAA Tournament with an 83-56 victory over Texas Southern. The SWAC champion Tigers had their only lead over...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Ledger

At last, a normal spring opener for Tigers and their fans

A step back to normal was taken at 1:08 p.m. Friday when Eduardo Rodriguez threw the first pitch of the Detroit Tigers' first exhibition game in their 86th year in Lakeland. It came only eight days after the end of Major League Baseball's lockout, and some three weeks after the first pitches of spring were supposed to have been thrown. ...
MLB
AthlonSports.com

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round Preview

The sight of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA Tournament is hardly anything new, but their appearance as a No. 8 seed is quite rare. The 2022 NCAA Tournament marks just their fifth-ever inclusion as a No. 8 seed — but the second time in as many seasons — as they get set to take on the Marquette Golden Eagles on Thursday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Little Apple Post

Jayhawks roll by Texas Southern

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Remy Martin had 15 points and Christian Braun 14 to lead five players scoring in double figures for top-seeded Kansas, and the Jayhawks opened their 50th NCAA Tournament with an 83-56 victory over Texas Southern. The SWAC champion Tigers had their only lead over the Big 12 champs after Bryson Etienne made their first shot of the game. Kansas is 29-6 and plays its second-round Midwest Regional game Saturday against ninth-seeded Creighton. John Walker III had 13 points for the Tigers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
57K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy