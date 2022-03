The Steelers decided to part ways with Schobert one day after signing linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal. Since 2017, Schobert is second to Bobby Wagner in most combined tackles in the NFL with 633. The 28-year-old also has 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles is his last five seasons so he should draw plenty of interest from other teams in need of a linebacker.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO