Writing about home brands and products gives me a leg up on knowing what's the best of the best. But when it comes to filling my own home with pieces, I'm picky and particular. I moved into a new apartment a little over six months ago and spent weeks picking out the perfect sofa; then I knew the hard part was coming: finding an area rug to match. I've tried many over the years and always felt disappointed in the end as to how much I spent and how fast they wore down.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 12 DAYS AGO