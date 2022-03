PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state senator says he is drafting legislation to allow the state attorney general to investigate gasoline price gouging. As KDKA money editor Jon Delano first reported on Monday, Pennsylvania’s attorney general does not have independent authority to investigate whether consumers are getting swindled at the pump. Most Pennsylvanians are surprised to learn that our state attorney general has no legislative authority to investigate price gouging. In an interview with KDKA, attorney general Josh Shapiro said he’d like that authority like attorneys generals in other states. Turns out, state Sen. Marty Flynn was paying attention. Delano: Were you as surprised as...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO