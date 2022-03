Why hasn’t cyber figured more prominently in Russia’s war on Ukraine? Russia is, after all, a powerhouse in this area having successfully cyber-attacked Estonia in 2007, Georgia in 2008, and Ukraine in 2015-2016. Add to that an unexpectedly difficult start to the current, long-planned campaign against Ukraine and the question becomes even more perplexing. Analysts have many and varied views on the matter and recent reporting has laid out almost a dozen different potential explanations. Some suggest there is no need to go there, and that the possible downside outweighs any upsides. Others suggest that Putin may still go there - just not yet.

