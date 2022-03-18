ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

More time at home, more severe symptoms in people with depression

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lOyJZ_0eiaf2sD00
Credit: Public Domain CC0.

In a new study from King’s College London, researchers found that individuals diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD) who spent more time at home also reported more severe symptoms.

The link between time spent at home and the severity of symptoms offers useful suggestions to improve an individual’s mental health.

In the current study, the team examined the data from 164 participants with a major depressive disorder who were recruited for the RADAR-CNS project.

The study aims to find the relationship between the overall severity of depressive symptoms and median daily homestay. The severity of the depression was assessed by the 8-item Patient Health Questionnaire.

Using geolocation data obtained from smartphones and wearables, the researchers could determine the amount of time each participant spent at home.

They found that those who spent more time at home within the 2-week study period reported more severe symptoms of depression.

The study also revealed that those who were older and more severely affected by depression had spent more time at home during the two weeks prior to symptom reports.

The association between time spent at home and symptom severity was stronger on weekdays than on weekends.

More than 264 million people suffer from depression around the world and the condition is commonly associated with other physical or psychological conditions, loss of employment, low quality of life, and suicide.

Symptoms of major depressive disorder can fluctuate and the current evaluation of their severity relies heavily upon the information a patient provides during meetings with clinicians.

Advances in digital technologies are allowing researchers and clinicians to obtain continuous data about an individual’s daily activity and physical condition, which may be able to predict an individual’s well-being and enable timely and effective treatments.

If you care about depression, please read studies about metal in the brain strongly linked to depression, and findings of depression drug that could save COVID-19 patients.

For more information about mental health, please see recent studies about a core feature of depression, and results showing these depression drugs may lead to higher death risk.

The study was conducted by Petroula Laiou et al., and published in JMIR mHealth and uHealth.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Lasting depression and anxiety can follow severe case of Covid

Feelings of depression and anxiety can last nearly a year and a half after a serious bout of Covid-19, according to a study released Monday. The research, published in The Lancet Public Health, is among the first to analyze long-term mental health repercussions following severe cases of Covid, which researchers described as being unable to get out of bed for at least a week.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Mood Stabilizers Help Treat PTSD?

Mood stabilizers might help help treat PTSD when other treatments haven’t worked or another condition is co-ocurring. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can develop after any trauma — from military service to a natural disaster. Mood stabilizers are one of many treatment options for PTSD. They’re more commonly used...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

People with serious mental illness may have increased heart disease risk at younger ages

An analysis of nearly 600,000 adults in the U.S. found that those diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder may have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease at younger ages compared to adults not diagnosed with one of those serious mental illnesses, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Depressive Symptoms#Health Data#Drugs#King S College London#Mdd
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 4 Stages of Cirrhosis of the Liver?

Cirrhosis of the liver is a disorder in which healthy liver cells are gradually replaced by scar tissue. It is a progressive illness that might take several years to develop. Cirrhosis is classified into four stages that include:. Stage I: Steatosis. The first stage of liver disease is characterized by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
deseret.com

These are the COVID-19 symptoms to expect after your COVID infection

The novel coronavirus is still spreading throughout the world, though cases in the United States have reached their lowest levels since July 2021— the summer after vaccinations began. However: Experts recently told the Hindustan Times that people are experiencing different COVID-19 symptoms after being infected with the omicron variant....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
CBS Philly

Doctors Hope At-Home Alternative To Colonoscopy Will Prompt More People To Get Screened As Colorectal Cancer Rates In Young Adults Are Increasing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cancer rates are climbing because many people skipped screenings during the pandemic. The American Cancer Society wants to stop the trend and for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month there’s a new message: colonoscopies are not only the first step for detection. There is an alternative to colonoscopies that doctors hope will prompt more people to get screened. When Rick Rivers was diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 30, his main concern was for his family. “It was number one goal, survive, take care of them. I’ll deal with what I have to deal with, but I have to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MedicalXpress

Losartan does not reduce lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Administration of losartan to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and acute lung injury is not efficacious for reducing lung injury, according to a study published online March 16 in JAMA Network Open. Michael A. Puskarich, M.D., from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues examined the efficacy of losartan for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ohmymag.co.uk

Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Eating disorders linked to diabetic eye issues

Eating disorders can cause an increased risk of people with diabetes developing diabetic retinopathy—a condition that can cause blindness if untreated—according to new research published in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders. Diabetes is characterized by high concentrations of glucose in the blood, which can in turn...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Most Common Kidney Diseases? 6 Kidney Diseases

The most common type of kidney disease is chronic kidney disease (CKD). Other diseases include acute kidney injury, stones, infections, cysts, and cancer. Kidneys perform essential functions such as filtering blood to remove waste products and excess fluid from the body. Kidneys also play a key role in maintaining blood pressure, hemoglobin levels, electrolyte balance, and more.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Long COVID Patients May Develop Nerve Damage: Study

March 3, 2022 -- Some patients with long COVID may have long-lasting nerve damage that could lead to fatigue, sensory changes, and pain in the hands and feet, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology: Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation. The nerve damage, which has been seen even among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Reducing your risk of pancreatitis

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. The pancreas is a long, flat gland that sits tucked behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The pancreas produces enzymes that help digestion and hormones that help regulate the way your body processes sugar. Pancreatitis occurs when digestive enzymes become activated while still in the pancreas, irritating the cells of your pancreas and causing inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WYTV.com

Doctor shares warning signs for kidney disease

(WKBN) — March is National Kidney Month and it’s all about raising awareness for better kidney health. It’s estimated that 37 million people in America battle chronic kidney disease. As many as nine out of 10 people don’t even know they have it. There aren’t many...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

These 5 Exercises Are Scientifically Proven To Reduce Inflammation

Abdominal pain. Chest pain. Fatigue. Joint pain or stiffness. Mouth sores and skin rashes. Digestive distress. What do these ailments all have in common? They could be symptoms of systemic inflammation. Inflammation 101. For starters, it’s important to distinguish the difference between acute vs. chronic inflammation. When it comes to...
FITNESS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy