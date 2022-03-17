19-Year-Old Found Dead In Royse City Home; Police Investigate Death And 2 Related House Fires

Four men have been charged in the February 2021 murders of Leila and Tony Lewis—the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy. As Fox 10 reports, 43-year-old convicted drug kingpin Darrin Jamark “DD” Southall, Terrance Sanchez Watkins, 25, and Jamarcus Devonta Chambers, 29, allegedly participated in the murder with a fourth unnamed man. The murders—which were unsolved for a year—took place at Mobile, Alabama’s Happy Hill community, as four gunman fired at their building before it exploded and started a fire. Leila Lewis died as a result of the fire itself, per Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker.

