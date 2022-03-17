ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royse City, TX

19-Year-Old Found Dead In Royse City Home; Police Investigate Death And 2 Related House Fires

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old was found dead at a house that caught fire Thursday afternoon, March 17. The fire started in the 700 block of Valley...

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

