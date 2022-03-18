ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings sit Nick Leddy ahead of potential trade

By Josh Erickson
 23 hours ago
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings will scratch defenseman Nick Leddy for the purpose of asset and injury protection Thursday in Vancouver and potentially again on Saturday in Seattle, per Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. Leddy joins other defensemen like Ben Chiarot and Mark Giordano who have been scratched in precaution by their teams in anticipation of a trade prior to Monday’s trade deadline.

In Detroit this season, Leddy has been a valuable mentor to their duo of young right-shot defensemen on the rise in Moritz Seider and Filip Hronek. After general manager Steve Yzerman acquired him this offseason from the New York Islanders, Leddy has netted a goal and 15 assists for 16 points in 55 games, averaging 21:33 per game.

With that stat-line and the reputation that precedes him, Detroit should likely be able to at least recoup the second-round pick it gave up to acquire him, especially if it retains half of his $5.5M cap hit.

Still a skilled passer at this point in his career, he can be used more effectively in a sheltered, third-pairing role, potentially with limited power-play time as well. Leddy’s defensive metrics took a nosedive in Detroit this season, although that could very well just be a byproduct of the entire team’s struggles in that regard.

Recent waiver claim Olli Juolevi, now on his third NHL organization after the Vancouver Canucks drafted him fifth overall in 2016, will continue to get what could be his last real chance to impress in an NHL top-four setting in Detroit.

