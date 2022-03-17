ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dirtybird Announces Flash Sale for 2022 West Coast Campout

By Courtney Longhurst
EDMTunes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour favorite music festival/summer camp combo, Dirtybird Campout, just announced a flash sale for its 2022 event happening on the West Coast. The annual boutique festival, hosted by Claude VonStroke, will return to the Modesto Reservoir Campground in California this October 7th-9th for its eighth edition. The flash sale...

www.edmtunes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Reno

KISS co-founder Gene Simmons finds buyer for Henderson mansion

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gene Simmons, the co-founder of rock band KISS, has apparently found a buyer for his palatial 11,000 square foot Henderson estate. Simmons' mansion, located at 7 Talus Court in the Ascaya neighborhood, is listed as under contract on the real estate site Zillow, meaning the seller has accepted an offer though a sale isn't complete.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
KTLA.com

Stories of homelessness on the West Coast

Co-director Jon Shenk and Los Angeles Family Housing Outreach Director Eric Montoya, who was formerly unhoused, joined KTLA live to talk about the documentary short “Lead Me Home” that’s been nominated for an Oscar. The film currently streams on Netflix. It personalizes homelessness by telling real-life stories...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Press Democrat

Roustabout Theater in Santa Rosa plans West Coast premiere

Sometimes big things happen in relatively small places. In the 220-seat Carston Cabaret at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center, director and acting teacher Clark Houston Lewis has built his Roustabout Theater company. While the center’s main 1,681-seat Ruth Finley Person Theater hosts big-name acts on tour, Roustabout stages apprentice...
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#The Flash#Flash Sale#Camping#Dirtybird Campout#Rv Hookups
Louisville Business First

Louisville airport lands direct flight to coveted West Coast destination

The twice-weekly direct flights will begin in late May on Breeze's new Airbus A220. What are the challenges that are preventing our city from reaching it full potential?. Our Business Impact Awards recognize companies who have taken extraordinary measures to assist their employees or community during the Covid-19 pandemic and/or to further racial justice and equality.
LOUISVILLE, KY
moneytalksnews.com

Saatva Co Flash Sale: Up to $450 off

Get a better night's sleep and save on a new mattress, including the pictured Saativa Solaire Adjustable Queen Mattress for $2,895. Shop Now at Saatva Co.
SHOPPING
WCVB

Rhode Island airport to offer first flight to West Coast

WARWICK, R.I. — Breeze Airways has added five new nonstop flights out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, including the airport's first flight to the West Coast, airline and state officials said Tuesday. The low-cost airline's twice-weekly flights to Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Richmond, Virginia; and...
LIFESTYLE
Awesome 92.3

Joan Jett Unveils Acoustic Single ‘(I’m Gonna) Run Away’

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts have released a new acoustic single titled "(I'm Gonna) Run Away," off their first-ever acoustic album, Changeup, set for a March 25 release. You can listen to the song and see the full Changeup track listing below. Changeup marks Jett's first studio album with the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skream
Person
Dj Premier
Person
Claude Vonstroke
NBC Bay Area

Hurricane Hunters Improving West Coast Forecasts

The air team that intercepts hurricanes in the summer is back in Northern California tracking West Coast storms through March. Their goal is to gather more data for more accurate forecasts. Their role is more valuable now as climate change could make future atmospheric river storms even stronger. NBC Bay...
ENVIRONMENT
Pitchfork

Terry Allen Announces Smokin the Dummy and Bloodlines Reissues

Terry Allen’s early 1980s albums with the Panhandle Mystery Band will be reissued on CD and vinyl on May 6. Remastered from the original tapes, the new editions of Smokin the Dummy and Bloodlines mark the records’ first vinyl reissues, and all editions will come with new notes, art, and photographs.
ROCK MUSIC
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: West Coast Sourdough rises to the occasion

Recently, my brother Paul and I were discussing sandwich shops. Yes, we’re usually talking about food. We both agreed that Subway was a trailblazer when it started making its own bread in the restaurant, but lately we prefer other places that make more interesting rolls, such as Jersey Mike’s.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ComicBook

South Park Announces 25th Anniversary Concert With Primus

Want to feel old? Comedy Central is celebrating the 25th anniversary of South Park this year. Want to feel even older? An anniversary concert event is set to take place this summer to celebrate the series and it will feature the band Primus as part of its lineup. As longtime fans know, the rock band notably perform the theme song for the series and will appaer in the concert event alongside series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone along with the band Ween, whose song "The Rainbow" appeared in a season two episode. In a statement, Stone and Parker said: "We're so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that's been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now."
TV & VIDEOS
CHICAGO READER

New west-coast punk supergroup Plosivs includes members of Rocket From the Crypt, Pinback, and more

The pandemic has shattered so many bands that any project that’s come together since March 2020 represents a small victory. And when the project in question is as much fun as Plosivs—a new four-piece consisting of vocalist and guitarist Rob Crow, vocalist and guitarist John Reis, bassist Jordan Clark, and drummer Atom Willard—the victory isn’t so small. If you’re familiar with the work these west-coast punk luminaries have done in Pinback, Rocket From the Crypt, Hot Snakes, Mrs. Magician, and Against Me!, among others, you’re probably anticipating high-intensity rock ’n’ roll you can shake your hips to—and you’d be right. Plosivs’ self-titled debut full-length (on Reis’s Swami imprint) is exactly that kind of rock ’n’ roll, and it doubles as a demonstration of the power of making music with friends to purge anxiety and dread. On “Iron Will,” Crow’s sweet melodic sensibility gives Reis’s ferocious guitar playing a new sheen without smoothing out its wonderfully jagged edges. The band’s hooks (especially on “Iron Will” and opener “Hit the Breaks”) will bounce around in your head for days, while “See You Suffer” and “Pines” start out sounding like straightforward pop punk before before taking a left turn into something more complex. COVID isn’t in the rearview mirror just yet, and even if it were, there’s plenty of additional strife and heartache happening (the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, the cruelty of Republican officials toward LGBTQ+ children in their own communities) that would make it impossible to feel like the world is back to “normal.” But Plosivs seem to have found a sweet spot between sunny resilience and fiery rage—everyone walking away from their Sleeping Village show ought to feel just a little bit better about the world than when they walked in, and these days that’s no small thing. Make sure to show up early for Chicago punk four-piece Meat Wave, who just announced they signed with Swami, and recently released their first single for the label “Honest Living.”
CHICAGO, IL
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Nilüfer Yanya perform Midnight Sun on The Tonight Show with a Fender Player Plus Strat – and a pair of angel wings

Nilüfer Yanya performed her track Midnight Sun on The Tonight Show this week, appearing with a pair of pink angel wings and playing a Fender Player Plus Stratocaster HSS. The UK guitarist and songwriter released her second album PAINLESS earlier this month (March 3), and Midnight Sun marks the second single from the record.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy