Calling all Ghost fans! We're giving away 50 pairs of tickets for a very special playback event in London to celebrate the release of Impera. In a unique collaboration between Kerrang!, Live Nation, MEATliquor and Crystal Head, 100 lucky Ghost fans will get the chance to hear the band's sensational fifth album in its entirety ahead of its release. There'll also be a few other surprises in store, so make sure you dress to impress!

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO