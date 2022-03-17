ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model for severe intracranial hemorrhage and role of early indomethacin in extreme preterm infants

By Sanjay Chawla
Cover picture for the articleTo develop a model for prediction of severe intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) or death based on variables from the first 12"‰h of age and to compare mortality and morbidities with and without exposure to early indomethacin. Methods. This retrospective cohort study included extreme preterm (220/7âˆ’266/7 weeks) infants born at...

Nature.com

Iron deficiency anaemia associated with increased placenta praevia and placental abruption: a retrospective case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. A few studies reported association between placenta praevia (PP) and placental abruption (PA) with maternal iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), which is not an established risk factor for these conditions. This retrospective case-control study was performed to determine the relationship between IDA with PP and PA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aberrant protein networks in Alzheimer disease

Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptional analysis of peripheral memory T cells reveals Parkinson's disease-specific gene signatures

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a multi-stage neurodegenerative disorder with largely unknown etiology. Recent findings have identified PD-associated autoimmune features including roles for T cells. To further characterize the role of T cells in PD, we performed RNA sequencing on PBMC and peripheral CD4 and CD8 memory T cell subsets derived from PD patients and age-matched healthy controls. When the groups were stratified by their T cell responsiveness to alpha-synuclein (Î±-syn) as a proxy for an ongoing inflammatory autoimmune response, the study revealed a broad differential gene expression profile in memory T cell subsets and a specific PD associated gene signature. We identified significant enrichment of transcriptomic signatures previously associated with PD, including for oxidative stress, phosphorylation, autophagy of mitochondria, cholesterol metabolism and inflammation, and the chemokine signaling proteins CX3CR1, CCR5, and CCR1. In addition, we identified genes in these peripheral cells that have previously been shown to be involved in PD pathogenesis and expressed in neurons, such as LRRK2, LAMP3, and aquaporin. Together, these findings suggest that features of circulating T cells with Î±-syn-specific responses in PD patients provide insights into the interactive processes that occur during PD pathogenesis and suggest potential intervention targets.
CANCER
Nature.com

Endothelial pannexin-1 channels modulate macrophage and smooth muscle cell activation in abdominal aortic aneurysm formation

Pannexin-1 (Panx1) channels have been shown to regulate leukocyte trafficking and tissue inflammation but the mechanism of Panx1 in chronic vascular diseases like abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) is unknown. Here we demonstrate that Panx1 on endothelial cells, but not smooth muscle cells, orchestrate a cascade of signaling events to mediate vascular inflammation and remodeling. Mechanistically, Panx1 on endothelial cells acts as a conduit for ATP release that stimulates macrophage activation via P2X7 receptors and mitochondrial DNA release to increase IL-1Î² and HMGB1 secretion. Secondly, Panx1 signaling regulates smooth muscle cell-dependent intracellular Ca2+ release and vascular remodeling via P2Y2 receptors. Panx1 blockade using probenecid markedly inhibits leukocyte transmigration, aortic inflammation and remodeling to mitigate AAA formation. Panx1 expression is upregulated in human AAAs and retrospective clinical data demonstrated reduced mortality in aortic aneurysm patients treated with Panx1 inhibitors. Collectively, these data identify Panx1 signaling as a contributory mechanism of AAA formation.
CANCER
#Mor#Preterm#Intracranial Hemorrhage#Infants#Steroids#Ich
Nature.com

Association between morphine exposure and impaired brain development on term-equivalent age brain magnetic resonance imaging in very preterm infants

To investigate the relationship between morphine exposure in the first week of life and brain injury on term-equivalent age magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in very preterm infants. A retrospective study included 106 infants with a birth weight of"‰<"‰1500Â g who were born at King Saud Medical City at"‰â‰¤"‰32 gestational weeks, were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit, and underwent term-equivalent age or pre-discharge brain MRI. A univariate analysis in addition to modified log-Poisson regression with a robust variance estimator was applied, and the effect of early morphine exposure and cumulative dose in the first seven days on brain morphology and growth at term-equivalent age was determined using the Kidokoro score. Sixty-eight (64.2%) infants had received morphine in the first week of life (median cumulative dose: 1.68Â mg/kg, interquartile range 0.48"“2.52Â mg/kg). Early initiation of morphine administration was significantly associated with high total white matter (adjusted relative risk [aRR] 1.32, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.01"“1.72) and cerebellum (aRR 1.36, 95% CI 1.03"“1.81) scores and a small cerebellar volume (aRR 1.28, 95% CI 1.02"“1.61). Morphine exposure in the first week of life was independently associated with white matter and cerebellar injury on term-equivalent age brain MRI in very preterm infants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Eicosanoid signaling blockade protects middle-aged mice from severe COVID-19

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is especially severe in aged...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
Nature.com

Correction to: Plectin ensures intestinal epithelial integrity and protects colon against colitis

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the affiliations. The affiliation of co-author Petra Buresova with Charles University was inadvertently omitted. The corrected author affiliation should be split as follows:. Laboratory of Integrative Biology, Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Circulating tumour DNA monitoring and early treatment for relapse: views from patients with early-stage melanoma

Circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) monitoring is a new technology that detects cancer DNA fragments in blood circulation. Regular monitoring with ctDNA has the potential to detect and treat cancer relapse earlier, but there is little evidence on patient acceptability. This study examines the views of patients with early-stage melanoma on the acceptability of the test and early treatment.
CANCER
The Independent

Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards

A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Brain pathology of COVID-19

A large-scale study reveals infection-related structural changes in the brain — further research and long-term follow-up will be needed to determine their impact. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection may affect brain structure, particularly regions associated with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Tso-Ping Ma (1945âˆ’2021)

Scientist and engineer who helped shape semiconductor technologies. Tso-Ping Ma (often known as T.P.), the Raymond J. Wean Professor of Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics at Yale University, played a key role in the development of various areas of modern semiconductor technologies. He received numerous honours including the Paul Rappaport Award of the IEEE Electronic Device Society, Andrew S. Grove Award of the IEEE, and Connecticut Medal of Technology. Ma was elected a life fellow of the IEEE, a member of the US National Academy of Engineering, an academician of the Academia Sinica in Taiwan, and a foreign member of the Chinese National Academy of Science. He has died aged 75.
SCIENCE

