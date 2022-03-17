'Time to chart the new course:' Gov. Cooper lays out changes in state's pandemic response

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a North Carolina Republican and Trump backer with an apparent thirst for a second civil war, is facing misdemeanor charges for driving with a revoked license, which carries up to 20 days in jail. According to the Asheville Citizen Times, Cawthorn was pulled over last week by a state trooper who soon realized the lawmaker’s driver’s license had been revoked. At the time, he already had two pending citations for doing 89 mph in a 65-mph zone and one for going 87 mph in a 70-mph zone. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 18 for the first violation, May 3 for the second, and a third appearance is now set for May 6 on the latest charge. In North Carolina, a driver’s license can be revoked or suspended for speeding, an accumulation of points, or driving while impaired, among other reasons. In 2014, Cawthorn was paralyzed when his friend crashed a car in which Cawthorn, then 18, was a passenger.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO