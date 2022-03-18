ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn from U.S. mistakes, Russia could

MSNBC
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several past conflicts with parallels to the Russian invasion of Ukraine,...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

U.S. intelligence officers are warning Putin is “angry” and “frustrated” that Russia has failed to rapidly seize Ukraine’s capitol city. Russian insider and Putin critic Andrei Kozyrev, who served as the Russian Foreign Minister from 1991 to 1996, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Putin’s state of mind and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.March 10, 2022.
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MSNBC

Why Democrats should impeach Justice Clarence Thomas

I have a question for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats: Why haven’t you impeached Clarence Thomas yet?. It’s become conventional wisdom that there’s nothing that can be done to pry a Supreme Court justice, like Thomas, from the bench after they receive what is more often than not a lifetime appointment. But every Democratic member of the House of Representatives should be Googling the name "Samuel Chase" right now.
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
Reuters

Putin ally Chemezov says Russia will be the victor

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Sergei Chemezov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said that the military operation in Ukraine had prevented an attack on Russia, which he said would emerge victorious from the sanctions imposed by the West. Putin says the "special military operation" is essential to ensure...
