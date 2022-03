After watching the Boston Celtics put the clamps on the Golden State Warriors this past Wednesday night on their way to a 110 – 88 smothering of the Dubs — no defensive slouches themselves as one of the top teams in the NBA — with their top-rated defense in the league, ESPN’s Tim Legler had quite the impression of the Celtics on that end of the ball.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO