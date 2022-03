Preservation is a constant topic of conversation in the world of video games. There are an insane number of classic games that are exclusive to specific formats such as disks and cartridges, which cannot be (legally) accessed anywhere else. Eventually, publishers stop manufacturing these games and then, like all physical products, they slowly start to disappear from the world. Some of them are lost, others are damaged from use, and eventually their numbers dwindle until there are only a few usable copies left in the world. Rare and well preserved Nintendo games are extremely valuable commodities. That's part of the reason the most expensive video games are all vintage and why perfectly preserved copies of "Super Mario Bros." repeatedly broke the record for the most expensive game ever sold back in 2021.

