Chiefs free agent WR Byron Pringle to sign with Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs have seemingly lost another free agent.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chiefs free agent WR Byron Pringle is planning to sign with the Chicago Bears. It’ll be a one-year $6-million-dollar deal, with $4 million in guaranteed money. Not a bad payday for the former undrafted free agent out of Kansas State after making $2.1 million in 2021 in Kansas City.

The front office in Chicago is now run by former Chiefs executive Ryan Poles, so this fit makes plenty of sense for the Bears. Pringle is coming off of a career year in Kansas City, where he posted 42 catches on 60 targets for 568 yards and five touchdown grabs. He also was the team’s starting kick returner with 25 returns for 621 yards.

The good news here is that Pringle’s contract makes the Chiefs eligible to receive a compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL draft for the time being. The bad news here is that the WR market is expected to pick up and it’s another option off the table for the team.

Pringle was a valuable asset for Kansas City because of his ability to fill in at a variety of the different WR spots on offense. He also has the special teams value that the team will need to find elsewhere.