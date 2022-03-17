ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Novel In Silico mRNA vaccine design exploiting proteins of M. tuberculosis that modulates host immune responses by inducing epigenetic modifications

By H. Al Tbeishat
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuberculosis is an airborne infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. BCG is the only approved vaccine. However, it has limited global efficacy. Pathogens could affect the transcription of host genes, especially the ones related to the immune system, by inducing epigenetic modifications. Many proteins of M. tuberculosis were found to affect...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Immune regulation by fungal strain diversity in inflammatory bowel disease

The fungal microbiota (mycobiota) is an integral part of the complex multikingdom microbial community colonizing the mammalian gastrointestinal tract and has an important role in immune regulation1,2,3,4,5,6. Although aberrant changes in the mycobiota have been linked to several diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease3,4,5,6,7,8,9, it is currently unknown whether fungal species captured by deep sequencing represent living organisms and whether specific fungi have functional consequences for disease development in affected individuals. Here we developed a translational platform for the functional analysis of the mycobiome at the fungal-strain- and patient-specific level. Combining high-resolution mycobiota sequencing, fungal culturomics and genomics, a CRISPR"“Cas9-based fungal strain editing system, in vitro functional immunoreactivity assays and in vivo models, this platform enables the examination of host"“fungal crosstalk in the human gut. We discovered a rich genetic diversity of opportunistic Candida albicans strains that dominate the colonic mucosa of patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Among these human-gut-derived isolates, strains with high immune-cell-damaging capacity (HD strains) reflect the disease features of individual patients with ulcerative colitis and aggravated intestinal inflammation in vivo through IL-1Î²-dependent mechanisms. Niche-specific inflammatory immunity andÂ interleukin-17A-producing T helper cell (TH17 cell) antifungal responses by HD strains in the gut were dependent on the C. albicans-secreted peptide toxin candidalysin during the transition from a benign commensal to a pathobiont state. These findings reveal the strain-specific nature of host"“fungal interactions in the human gut and highlight new diagnostic and therapeutic targets for diseases of inflammatory origin.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

How to make the tuberculosis vaccine more effective

Briefly blocking a key molecule when administering the only approved vaccine for tuberculosis vastly improves long-term protection against the devastating disease in mice, researchers from Texas Biomedical Research Institute report this week in the Journal of Immunology. The finding, if it continues to hold true in nonhuman primates and clinical trials, has the potential to save millions of lives.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Monitoring IgG against Mycobacterium tuberculosis proteins in an Asian elephant cured of tuberculosis that developed from long-term latency

Tuberculosis (TB) is fatal in elephants, hence protecting elephants from TB is key not only in the conservation of this endangered animal, but also to prevent TB transmission from elephants to humans. Most human TB cases arise from long-term asymptomatic infections. Significant diagnostic challenges remain in the detection of both infection and disease development from latency in elephants due to their huge bodies. In this study, we assessed cryopreserved sera collected for over 16Â years, from the first Japanese treatment case of elephant TB. Semi-quantification of IgG levels to 11 proteins showed high detection levels of 3 proteins, namely ESAT6/CFP10, MPB83 and Ag85B. The level of IgG specific to these 3 antigens was measured longitudinally, revealing high and stable ESAT6/CFP10 IgG levels regardless of onset or treatment. Ag85B-specifc IgG levels were largely responsive to onset or treatment, while those of MPB83 showed intermediate responses. These results suggest that ESAT6/CFP10 is immunodominant in both asymptomatic and symptomatic phases, making it useful in the detection of infection. On the other hand, Ag85B has the potential to be a marker for the prediction of disease onset and in the evaluation of treatment effectiveness in elephants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aberrant protein networks in Alzheimer disease

Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rna Vaccine#Adaptive Immune System#Tuberculosis Vaccines#Bcg#M#Tlr 4
Nature.com

CTSB is a negative prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target associated with immune cells infiltration and immunosuppression in gliomas

Previous researches have demonstrated the meaning of CTSB for the progress of several tumors, whereas few clues about its immunological characteristic in gliomas. Here we systematically explored its biologic features and clinical significance for gliomas. 699 glioma cases of TCGA and 325 glioma cases of CGGA were respectively included as training and validating cohorts. R software was used for data analysis and mapping. We found that CTSB was remarkably highly-expressed for HGG, IDH wild type, 1p19q non-codeletion type, MGMT promoter unmethylation type and mesenchymal gliomas. CTSB could specifically and sensitively indicate mesenchymal glioma. Upregulated CTSB was an independent hazard correlated with poor survival. CTSB-related biological processes in gliomas chiefly concentrated on immunoreaction and inflammation response. Then we proved that CTSB positively related to most inflammatory metagenes except IgG, including HCK, LCK, MHC II, STAT1 and IFN. More importantly, the levels of glioma-infiltrating immune cells were positively associated with the expression of CTSB, especially for TAMs, MDSCs and Tregs. In conclusion, CTSB is closely related to the malignant pathological subtypes, worse prognosis, immune cells infiltration and immunosuppression of gliomas, which make it a promising biomarker and potential target in the diagnosis, treatment and prognostic assessment of gliomas.
CANCER
Nature.com

Patients with low muscle mass have characteristic microbiome with low potential for amino acid synthesis in chronic liver disease

Sarcopenia is thought to be related to the microbiome, but not enough reports in chronic liver disease (CLD) patients. In addition to the differences in microbiome, the role of the microbiome in the gut is also important to be clarified because it has recently been shown that the microbiome may produce branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) in the body. In this single-center study, sixty-nine CLD patients were divided by skeletal muscle mass index (SMI) into low (L-SMI: n"‰="‰25) and normal (N-SMI: n"‰="‰44). Microbiome was analyzed from stool samples based on V3-4 region of bacterial 16S rRNA). L-SMI had a lower Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes ratio than N-SMI. At the genus level, Coprobacillus, Catenibacterium and Clostridium were also lower while the Bacteroides was higher. Predictive functional profiling of the L-SMI group showed that genes related to nitrogen metabolism were enriched, but those related to amino acid metabolism, including BCAA biosynthesis, were lower. The genes related to 'LPS biosynthesis' was also higher. The microbiome of CLD patients with low muscle mass is characterized not only by high relative abundance of gram-negative bacteria with LPS, but also by the possibility of low potential for amino acid synthesis including BCAAs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Mutations leading to Omicron variant did not enable virus to fully escape immune system

People who gained immunity—either through vaccination or exposure—against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, also are likely to have some protection against the pathogen's Omicron variant. That's because the mutations that led to the variant's emergence aren't found in the regions of the virus that stimulates one type of cellular immune response, says an international research team from Johns Hopkins Medicine, in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and ImmunoScape, a U.S.-Singapore biotechnology company.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanosensory trichome cells evoke a mechanical stimuli"“induced immune response in Arabidopsis thaliana

Perception of pathogen-derived ligands by corresponding host receptors is a pivotal strategy in eukaryotic innate immunity. In plants, this is complemented by circadian anticipation of infection timing, promoting basal resistance even in the absence of pathogen threat. Here, we report that trichomes, hair-like structures on the epidermis, directly sense external mechanical forces, including raindrops, to anticipate pathogen infections in Arabidopsis thaliana. Exposure of leaf surfaces to mechanical stimuli initiates the concentric propagation of intercellular calcium waves away from trichomes to induce defence-related genes. Propagating calcium waves enable effective immunity against pathogenic microbes through the CALMODULIN-BINDING TRANSCRIPTION ACTIVATOR 3 (CAMTA3) and mitogen-activated protein kinases. We propose an early layer of plant immunity in which trichomes function as mechanosensory cells that detect potential risks.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Reading and erasing of the phosphonium analogue of trimethyllysine by epigenetic proteins

NÎµ-Methylation of lysine residues in histones plays an essential role in the regulation of eukaryotic transcription. The 'highest' methylation mark, NÎµ-trimethyllysine, is specifically recognised by NÎµ-trimethyllysine binding 'reader' domains, and undergoes demethylation, as catalysed by 2-oxoglutarate dependent JmjC oxygenases. We report studies on the recognition of the closest positively charged NÎµ-trimethyllysine analogue, i.e. its trimethylphosphonium derivative (KPme3), by NÎµ-trimethyllysine histone binding proteins and NÎµ-trimethyllysine demethylases. Calorimetric and computational studies with histone binding proteins reveal that H3KP4me3 binds more tightly than the natural H3K4me3 substrate, though the relative differences in binding affinity vary. Studies with JmjC demethylases show that some, but not all, of themÂ can accept the phosphonium analogue of their natural substrates and that the methylation state selectivity can be changed by substitution of nitrogen for phosphorus. The combined results reveal that very subtle changes, e.g. substitution of nitrogen for phosphorus, can substantially affect interactions between ligand and reader domains / demethylases, knowledge that we hope will inspire the development of highly selective small molecules modulating their activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Intensity changes of Indian Ocean dipole mode in a carbon dioxide removal scenario

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 20 (2022) Cite this article. The Indian Ocean Dipole/Zonal mode (IOD) is an interannual phenomenon over the tropical Indian Ocean, causing a pronounced impact worldwide. Here, we investigate the mechanism of the change in IOD characteristics in a CO2 removal simulation for an earth system model (ESM). As the CO2 concentration increases, the intensity of IOD tends to increase, but at high CO2 concentrations, further increases decrease the IOD intensity. The minimum IOD amplitude was recorded during the early decrease in CO2. First, we developed a conceptual model for IOD that is composed of local air-sea coupled feedback, delayed ocean dynamics, El NiÃ±o impact, and noise forcing. Then, by adopting ESM results into this simple IOD model, we revealed that the local air"“sea coupled feedback is a major factor for changing IOD amplitude, while El NiÃ±o does not exert a change in IOD amplitude. The local air"“sea coupled feedback including thermocline feedback, wind-evaporation feedback, and Ekman feedback is strongly modified by the air"“sea coupling strength during progression of a global warming. Consequently, under the higher CO2 concentrations, IOD amplitude is reduced due to the weakening of air-sea coupling over tropical Indian Ocean.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Compounds that suppress immune responses of plants discovered

A group of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may prove valuable for investigating the molecular mechanisms inherent in plant immunity, according to plant scientists at RIKEN. Their results may also help improve genome-editing techniques for crops. Many NSAIDs, including aspirin, are derived from a plant defense signaling hormone called salicylic acid....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

The Future of mRNA Vaccines

MRNA vaccines have been developing and are working to fight more than just coronavirus. In December 2020, scientists in South Africa sequenced the genome of a variant of SARS-CoV-2 that was causing an aggressive new strain of COVID-19 to start spreading around the world. Just two months later, vaccine maker Moderna said it was ready to test two booster shots to its original COVID vaccine – both designed to tackle the new variant.
CANCER
Nature.com

Brain pathology of COVID-19

A large-scale study reveals infection-related structural changes in the brain — further research and long-term follow-up will be needed to determine their impact. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection may affect brain structure, particularly regions associated with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy