ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

This Beloved San Pedro Cafe Could Soon Be LA's Latest Historical-Cultural Monument

By Camila Thur de Koos
Laist.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAist relies on you to stay independent. Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your...

laist.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Pitfire Pizza will add locations in Orange, San Pedro and Woodland Hills

Pitfire Pizza has six stores already in Los Angeles and Orange counties and will add four more new ones in Southern California with openings starting as early as mid-2022. The first new Pitfire locations will be in Woodland Hills and Orange, coming in the last half of 2022. The Woodland Hills location, in the former Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern, will take up 5,000 square feet of space at The Village at Westfield Topanga, with a large island bar, indoor and outdoor seating.
ORANGE, CA
KTLA.com

The Friday fish fry of your dreams is in San Pedro

On this week’s Finally Friday: The San Pedro Fish Market kicks off a social media giveaway to celebrate more than 65 years of Friday fish frys, plus a fun and free vista to appreciate friendship. This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on March 4, 2022.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monuments#Murals#City Council#Urban Renewal#Food Drink#Laist#Walker S Cafe#Spanish#Colonial Revival
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $125 Million Malibu Estate Has 340 Feet of Private Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. British-born video game legend Jon Burton—he’s behind such mega-successful kids’ games as Lego Star Wars and Mickey Mania—is selling his prized oceanfront compound in Malibu’s Paradise Cove Beach. Asking price: $125 million. Justifying the sky-high sticker is the fact that the estate sits on 6.6 acres of some of the most-coveted Southern California real estate, boasting roughly 340 feet of ocean frontage with direct beach access. Add to that, the Spanish Colonial-style main house sprawls over almost 17,000 square feet, is ringed by 10-to-20-foot-high walls and comes with its own two-bedroom guest cottage. And...
MALIBU, CA
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Laredo Morning Times

Artist's sneakers highlight the best of San Antonio culture

Trends fade, but two new pairs of sneakers prove San Antonio style is eternal. A pair of Nike Blazers and Adidas Top Ten shoes are like a San Antonio block party and everyone's invited. Hispanic Elvis, mariachis, bright ballet folklorico dancers, the UTSA Roadrunners, local artists, and more. Dimas Martinez is the San Antonio-proud designer behind the shoes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mansionglobal.com

Ellen DeGeneres Buys Coastal California Mansion for Nearly $21 Million

Ellen DeGeneres plunked down $20.95 million last week for an expansive estate on the Southern California coast outside of Santa Barbara. The daytime TV talk show host and comedian, 64, bought the 2.45-acre property through a trust linked to one of her long-time business managers, PropertyShark records show. Located in...
REAL ESTATE
KTSA

Big Red soon to be on tap at San Antonio McDonald’s

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — McDonald’s is leaning into the culture of the Alamo City. Big Red will be available to purchase starting this week in San Antonio-area restaurants. The Acosta Organization owns 23 of the McDonald’s franchises around the city and the group made the announcement on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios

L.A. hotel room comes with full-size private pool

Now you can go for a swim and don’t even have to leave your hotel room. What’s happening: The Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel has a private, full-size pool … inside the 2,777-square-foot Proper Pool Suite, the Los Angeles Times reports. “And it’s much bigger than the one...
LIFESTYLE
Eater

Prime New Food Tenants Announced for San Pedro’s West Harbor Development

A handful of new restaurant tenants have been announced for San Pedro’s upcoming West Harbor development, which replaces the longstanding Ports O’Call Village down on the waterfront. The highly anticipated area has already seen an influx of upcoming talent like Yamashiro, Poppy + Rose, and Sugar Factory, but now Eater has learned that a few important fast-casual operators will also offer something for the coming hoards. Smash burger sensation the Window will join Pitfire Pizza (which makes sense, considering the two share ownership) and Olala Crepes inside the coming Market Hall space at the sprawling property; King & Queen Cantina will also open a more robust outlet on property at some point. All told, the restaurants and surrounding retail businesses should be ready at the tourist destination by next year, when the West Harbor development plans to come online.
RESTAURANTS
ABQJournal

ART bus line adds new stop at San Pedro and Central

It’s been years in the making, but on Tuesday the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus station at Central and San Pedro finally saw the first ART buses picking up and dropping off riders. At a morning news conference at the site, Stephanie Dominguez, interim Transit Department director, said construction on...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy