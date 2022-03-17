This Beloved San Pedro Cafe Could Soon Be LA's Latest Historical-Cultural Monument

A handful of new restaurant tenants have been announced for San Pedro’s upcoming West Harbor development, which replaces the longstanding Ports O’Call Village down on the waterfront. The highly anticipated area has already seen an influx of upcoming talent like Yamashiro, Poppy + Rose, and Sugar Factory, but now Eater has learned that a few important fast-casual operators will also offer something for the coming hoards. Smash burger sensation the Window will join Pitfire Pizza (which makes sense, considering the two share ownership) and Olala Crepes inside the coming Market Hall space at the sprawling property; King & Queen Cantina will also open a more robust outlet on property at some point. All told, the restaurants and surrounding retail businesses should be ready at the tourist destination by next year, when the West Harbor development plans to come online.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO