Before he signed an extension with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear how important it was that the team figure something out with star wide receiver Davante Adams. That appeared to be the case when Rodgers cleared cap space and the Packers reportedly franchise-tagged Adams while they worked out a long-term deal. Apparently, negotiations didn’t go as hoped because the Packers traded their playmaker to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday for two 2022 draft picks, per Adam Schefter.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO