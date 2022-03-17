Raiders trade for Packers WR Davante Adams

The move that many were hoping might happen, but thought it was pipe dreams is now becoming a reality. The Raiders are acquiring Davante Adams from the Packers according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal sends Raiders picks at 22 and 53 to Green Bay.

Adams had been slapped with the franchise tag which kept him off the open market and allowed for the Packers to receive compensation via a trade should one come about.

As for Adams, he had been rumored to not be keen on playing under the franchise tag, which signaled that any team acquiring him would need to have a long term deal in place.

The Raiders are expected to give Adams a huge five-year, $141.25 million deal upon acquisition according to NFL media’s Ian Rapoport.

Adams reunites with Derek Carr with whom he enjoyed great success at Fresno State. It was that familiarity that had many hoping to see the two play together with the Raiders.

As of this morning, the Raiders didn’t have a viable starting outside receiver on the roster. Now not only do they get a viable number one, but they get arguably the best receiver in the league in Adams.

The five-time Pro Bowl receiver is coming off his best season with 123 catches for 1553 yards and 11 touchdowns. Making his second consecutive All Pro team.