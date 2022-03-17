ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders give new WR Davante Adams record-setting deal worth $141 million

The Raiders have traded for Davante Adams. That much we already knew. But one of the reasons why Adams is out in Green Bay is due to the fact that the Packers didn’t give him a long-term deal.

The Raiders didn’t have any problem doing that. None at all.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Raiders signed Adams to a new five-year deal worth over $28 million per season. That surpasses DeAndre Hopkins, who was the highest-paid receiver in NFL history going into Thursday.

The Raiders had freed up a ton of cap space over the last few days and it was unclear why. Now we know.

It’s unclear what Adams’ cap hit is going to look like in 2022, but the Raiders have the space to get it done. Now, they have the best receiver in the NFL on their team paired with his former teammate in Derek Carr. It’s a good day to be a Las Vegas Raiders fan.

