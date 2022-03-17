ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders will give up picks No. 22 and No. 53 for Davante Adams

Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 23 hours ago
It took a while, but the compensation for the Davante Adams trade has officially been announced. The Raiders will give up their first two picks in April’s draft, which are No. 22 and No. 53.

That news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

So on top of the record-setting contract extension, the Raiders will be without their top two picks as they get Adams in return. However, this is still a no-brainer for the Raiders as they get to keep their 2023 first-round pick (and the rest of their picks) and every other pick in the 2022 draft.

Here are the picks remaining for the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 3 (No. 86)

Round 4 (No. 126)

Round 5 (No. 164)

Round 5 (No. 165)

Round 7 (No. 228)

Obviously, the Raiders don’t have a ton of draft capital going into the 2022 NFL Draft, but it doesn’t really matter. They’ve solved their biggest need with the Adams trade and the offense is now ready to go. However, don’t be surprised if the Raiders try to find a way to add a pick or two before April begins.

