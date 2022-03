A federal search warrant unsealed this week reveals new information about the investigation into the disappearances of two elderly women in the Carolinas. The FBI applied for a search warrant for the former Bostick, North Carolina property of Daniel Printz, 59, on Feb. 23, 2022, and executed it on Feb. 28, according to court records reviewed by Oxygen.com. The application for the search warrant revealed that Printz — who currently faces seven federal firearms charges and was initially arrested on a Greenville, South Carolina warrant for grand larceny — is a suspect in the disappearances of two elderly women in Greenville and Charlotte, and allegedly confessed to multiple killings.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO