Governor Cooper signs executive order establishing North Carolina joint cybersecurity task force

By NC Political News
ncpoliticalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 254 formally establishing the State of North Carolina Joint Cybersecurity Task Force. NCDIT, N.C. Emergency Management, the N.C. National Guard and the N.C. Local Government Information Systems Association Cybersecurity Strike Team make up the Task Force. It currently provides incident coordination, resource support...

