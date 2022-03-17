ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers, fans celebrate Claude Giroux's 1,000th career game in emotional ceremony before trade deadline

By Mary Clarke
 1 day ago
Claude Giroux has hit a milestone not many NHL players hit: playing 1,000 games all with the same team.

Thursday marked Giroux’s 1,000th career NHL game, all coming with the Philadelphia Flyers. The career milestone also comes just days ahead of the 2022 NHL trade deadline, in which Giroux’s name has been talked about heavily as a candidate to move to a contending team.

So you see, it’s been quite an emotional time for Flyers fans recently, leading up to Thursday’s ceremony honoring Giroux’s time with the team while also feeling very much like a farewell party. As the longest-running captain in Flyers history, it’s no surprise that the team went all out to honor Giroux’s run with the team.

Given that it could very well be Giroux’s last game in a Flyers uniform, Thursday’s pre-game ceremony was quite the emotional affair for all involved. Here are all the best moments from the Flyers’ celebrations and from the fans honoring their long-time captain.

