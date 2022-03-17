ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette caught a lopsided first-round loss for their third straight appearance in the NCAA tournament

By Cole Huff
 1 day ago
It’s the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and Marquette is getting blown out. Does that sound familiar? Feeling a bit of deja vu?

The No. 9 Golden Eagles quickly put to bed any notion that they were ready to turn the page on their recent NCAA Tourney shortcomings and return to the prime Marquette basketball years. The North Carolina Tar Heels (-3) led Marquette by 28 at halftime and built its lead to 35 points before eventually handing the Big East squad a 95-63 beatdown — Marquette’s third-straight first-round loss of at least 19 points.

What did we expect would happen? Well, my college basketball knowledge (and slight Big East bias) told me that Marquette should be able to handle a solid UNC team coming from a down ACC. Or perhaps the memories of Shaka Smart and his 2011 Final Four VCU team that ran through my mind in the lead-up to this game, which made Marquette a fine pick.

But the reality was that the Golden Eagles more closely resembled their end-of-season selves (4-6 in their last 10 games) than the 15-6 team that they were to begin the year, beating teams like Villanova (twice) and Illinois.

We should have seen this coming.

Nevertheless, Marquette’s NCAA Tournament woes continue while first-year head coach Hubert Davis gets his first NCAA Tournament win and the Tar Heels move on to the second for a date with the defending champion Baylor Bears.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn't hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT's opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee's decision.
LSU arrives in Milwaukee for NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE (WAFB) - For LSU and March Madness, the clock is not yet ticking in the arena but it will be soon, as the Tigers take on Iowa State in Milwaukee on Friday, March 18. LSU and interim head coach Kevin Nickelberry have been in a whirlwind getting ready for the Cyclones.
Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it's not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
Joe Burrow Reportedly Recruiting 1 Top Free Agent

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he's recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La'el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It's quite obvious that...
Cormac Ryan carries Notre Dame past Alabama in NCAA Tournament

When Cormac Ryan began his collegiate career at Stanford, he never could have envisioned where he would be in a few years. He certainly couldn't have anticipated playing the starring role for Notre Dame in an NCAA Tournament game. But that's exactly what happened as he poured in a career-high 29 points to lead the Irish to a 78-64 win over Alabama. That gives the Irish a spot in the round of 32 and a date with third-seeded Texas Tech.
2022 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions: March Madness expert picks, upsets, winners, favorites to win

More than 350 college basketball teams began the season back in November with the goal of making the 2022 NCAA Tournament and reaching the Final Four in New Orleans with a shot at the national championship game. On Thursday morning that number had dwindled to 64 teams still alive to pursue their March Madness dreams. But who will be cutting down the nets in the Big Easy?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

