Need to have at least one pint of Guinness today and here are all the places in town you need to hit up. Saint Patrick's Day is one of my favorite holidays of the entire year. Kinda salty I have to work late tonight, but I guess I will have to get my drink on this weekend. When it comes to Saint Patrick's Day, we can argue what's the best Irish shot. To me though, it's no debate when it comes to the beer.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO