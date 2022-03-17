ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

News of the Davante Adams trade turned into so many jokes about Aaron Rodgers

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYt42_0eia0CXQ00

Aaron Rodgers’ Thursday evening just took a turn.

Last year, the Packers and Rodgers had an entire offseason of turmoil that had many expecting an end to Rodgers’ time in Green Bay. The two sides ultimately came to an agreement to play another year, and they apparently repaired the relationship enough to bring Rodgers back on a multiyear extension.

The Packers didn’t even wait a week to ship out Rodgers’ No. 1 target.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers and Raiders agreed on a trade Thursday to send wide receiver Davante Adams to Las Vegas for a pair of draft picks.

And yes, Rodgers signed his deal already.

Obviously, this is huge news for the AFC West, which just got even better. But NFL fans couldn’t help but wonder what Rodgers was thinking after the trade. Of course, they came in strong with the jokes.

This was how Twitter reacted

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Derek Carr Has 2-Word Message After Davante Adams Trade

No one ever said the NFL offseason was boring. For those who wanted a little extra NFL news, Thursday night delivered in a big way. The Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams. The two sides have been going back and forth on contract talks dating back to last offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Williams
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drops truth bomb on Seahawks’ trade to Broncos

While the Seattle Seahawks seemed to suggest that Russell Wilson initiated his trade to the Denver Broncos, the veteran QB clarified that was not the case at all. Wilson did emphasize that it was a “mutual decision,” but saying he pushed for the trade is misleading. This came after the Seahawks released statements noting that Wilson “wanted this change” as he expressed his “desire in doing something different.”
NFL
Daily Mail

Ciara embraces the Denver Broncos orange aesthetic in bright pantsuit as she and the kids support Russell Wilson as he is formally introduced as the team's new quarterback

Ciara and Russel Wilson looked like a happy family as they were joined by their kids at the Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, on Wednesday. The football player, 33, was formally introduced as the Denver Broncos' newest quarterback as his proud wife, 36, and daughter Sienna, four, son Win, one, and stepson Future, seven, watched.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Espn#The Las Vegas Raiders#Twitter#Billbarnwell
The Spun

Cowboys Lose Out On Another Top Free Agent Target

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys thought they had pass rusher Randy Gregory coming back into the fold under a new deal. However, Gregory and his agent decided to accept a deal from the Denver Broncos instead. After watching their star pass rusher leave, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with Cowboys ownership.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
The Spun

Former Browns Player Has Harsh Message For Baker Mayfield Amid Trade Rumors

Nearly three years ago, Baker Mayfield made headlines for what he said about former Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson’s trade request. “It’s self-inflicted. It is what it is. It’s not awkward for anyone else in this building,” Mayfield told reporters when asked about Johnson’s trade request. “He’s gotta do his job. He said he was a professional. I hope he does his job.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Ryan could reportedly draw trade interest from 2 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and there appears to be mutual interest between them and the star quarterback. Should a deal come together, the Falcons would then have to figure out what to do with Matt Ryan. There may be a couple of QB-needy teams monitoring the situation.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Closing On Pass Rusher Deal

The Dallas Cowboys were unable to agree to a deal with Randy Gregory this week, but at least it sounds like they’ll retain Dorance Armstrong Jr. for the 2022 season. ESPN’s Todd Archer announced that Dallas is “closing in” on a deal with Armstrong. Armstrong, a...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Reach Verdict on Harrison Smith’s Future

Longtime Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith isn’t departing the franchise via trade, as some speculated amid the franchise’s cap-clearing options. Smith restructured his deal on Thursday, saving the Vikings $6 million in 2022 cap space. His roster bonus was converted to a signing bonus. When new head coach...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy