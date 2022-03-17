News of the Davante Adams trade turned into so many jokes about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ Thursday evening just took a turn.

Last year, the Packers and Rodgers had an entire offseason of turmoil that had many expecting an end to Rodgers’ time in Green Bay. The two sides ultimately came to an agreement to play another year, and they apparently repaired the relationship enough to bring Rodgers back on a multiyear extension.

The Packers didn’t even wait a week to ship out Rodgers’ No. 1 target.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers and Raiders agreed on a trade Thursday to send wide receiver Davante Adams to Las Vegas for a pair of draft picks.

And yes, Rodgers signed his deal already.

Obviously, this is huge news for the AFC West, which just got even better. But NFL fans couldn’t help but wonder what Rodgers was thinking after the trade. Of course, they came in strong with the jokes.

This was how Twitter reacted