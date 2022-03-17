ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Is Reminded-Freedom Of The Press- Critical Yet Compromised

By Dave Ettl
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was invited to speak today at the monthly meeting of the Yakima County Women's Republican Club. It was an honor... and it gave me a chance to revisit my arguments against fake news, the need for a responsible free press, and the problem of low voter turnout. If...

