ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GE CEO Larry Culp agrees to pay cut after shareholder protest

By Theo Francis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nX7CR_0eiZyBdR00
Larry Culp, chairman and chief executive of General Electric Co., speaks during an interview in New York on March 15. Bloomberg News

General Electric Co. said Chief Executive Larry Culp agreed to reduce his potential compensation by about $10 million this year, responding to shareholder concerns over changes that GE’s board made to executives’ pay packages in 2020.

In August 2020, the GE

GE,

-0.10%

board revised Culp’s contract, extending it until 2024 and awarding him a special stock grant during the year that was valued at more than $100 million by the end of 2020. Asset managers called the awards poorly linked to the company’s performance, which they characterized as trailing that of GE’s peers.

Nearly 58% of GE shares were voted against the board’s compensation practices at last year’s annual meeting. It is rare for shareholders to withhold their support for such say-on-pay votes at major companies.

For 2022, Culp stands to receive a $5 million equity award, instead of the $15 million set out in his revised contract, if he and the company meet performance targets. Exceeding those targets or falling short would increase or reduce the award, respectively.

GE reduced Culp’s potential 2022 pay following discussions with most of its major shareholders last year, the company said in its annual proxy statement.

“There was shareholder concern around the timing, size and structure of the 2020 retention grant made as part of the extension,” GE said in its filing, along with shareholder support for Culp’s leadership. The company also said it doesn’t plan to make similar changes to its CEO’s pay in future years.

An expanded version of this report appears on WSJ.com.

Also popular on WSJ.com:

Oil market’s big winners: ‘Little guys’ who are eager to drill.

Dave Portnoy accusations prompt scrutiny of Barstool as Penn National pursues acquisition.

Comments / 4

Related
Deadline

Disney Loses Shareholder Vote On Increased Pay Equity Disclosure

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 60% of Walt Disney stockholders voted to approve a shareholder proposal for greater transparency on pay data – specifically a request that Disney report on both median and adjusted pay gaps across race and gender. The vote is big — one of the first majority-supported shareholder proposals at Disney in years and one with particularly significant backing. Pay equity is becoming increasingly top of mind for investors concerned with racial justice and economic inequality. In Disney’s case, investors are also keenly aware of potential reputational risk. Pay gaps are defined as the median pay...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge#General Electric Co
Benzinga

Nikola Wants To Add 200 Million Common Shares That Could Raise $1.5 Billion

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nikola Corp. will ask shareholders to dilute their holdings in the startup electric truck manufacturer by authorizing 200 million new shares, proceeds from which could scale electric truck operations or fight off a hostile takeover attempt.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Apple shareholders vote in favor of CEO Cook's annual compensation

March 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc shareholders approved Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s annual compensation in a virtual meeting on Friday, rejecting some investor concerns over the magnitude of his equity award. Cook, who took the helm in 2011, last year received a compensation package with a total value...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Tesla Has Some Very Bad News for EV Buyers

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused crude-oil prices to spike. That surge in turn has boosted the costs of raw materials, creating a headache for many industries, including automotive. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, oil prices have jumped more than 30%, touching $139 a barrel at one point...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

116K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy