28-year-old Taariq Grant, formally known as the moniker Yngx 17, has died following a road rage incident in North Hollywood on Monday (Feb. 28). The Los Angeles rapper was run over and pinned under a trailer after an altercation with a driver in North Hollywood, reported by local authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office and a family member.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO