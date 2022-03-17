Packers trading All-Pro WR Davante Adams to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers are trading All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Packers will get back two draft picks in the 2022 draft, including a first-round pick.

Adams, 29, received the franchise tag from the Packers earlier this month. He wasn’t happy about getting the tag and told the team he wouldn’t play the 2022 season on the one-year tender.

During the 2021 season, Adams set franchise records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553).

The trade separates Adams from NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who returned to the Packers earlier this month.