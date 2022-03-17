Packers receiving first- and second-round picks from Raiders for Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers will receive a first- and a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft from the Las Vegas Raiders in return for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The picks are No. 22 overall and No. 53 overall.

The Packers now hold picks No. 22, 28, 53 and 59 in the first two rounds of the draft. Green Bay also possesses pick No. 92 in the third round, meaning the team has five picks in the top 100 of the draft.

General manager Brian Gutekunst will need the extra ammunition to replace the best receiver in football. In fact, the Packers may need to use two premium draft picks to add talent to the wide receiver room, especially if Marquez Valdes-Scantling departs in free agency.

Over the last two seasons, Adams caught 238 passes and scored 29 touchdowns. The Packers will need to use the draft to find the next great target in the passing game for Aaron Rodgers, who returned to Green Bay on a massive new deal.

The team’s top receivers are currently Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

Overall, the Packers now have 11 draft picks in 2022, including four during the first two days.