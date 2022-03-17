Bill Aims to Ease Approval of Microreactors

Mich. (WNEM)- Lawmakers are hoping to bring relief to drivers voting to suspend the state’s gas tax after multiple governors including Gretchen Whitmer requested to pause the federal gas tax. “Never have our gas prices been this high in the last nine years,” said Representative Phil Green. That...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted that he is working with lawmakers to temporarily suspend the gas tax, as prices are spiking nationwide. “Because of our strong, fiscally conservative budgeting, I’m confident we will be able to provide relief to hardworking Georgians -- both in the form of a tax refund and lower gas taxes,” Gov. Kemp tweeted on Tuesday.
JUNEAU — Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Alaska state senators said Friday that they support legislation to suspend the state’s tax on motor fuels for one year, an attempt to reduce the impact of rising fuel prices on Alaskans. No such legislation has yet been introduced, but Dunleavy called...
The governor of Minnesota has made a surprise announcement that could line the pockets of thousands of people. As inflation surges to record levels, Governor Tim Walz has a plan to send direct stimulus payments. The direct payments would soften the blow people are feeling at the pump. Democrats in...
Once yet again, the price of fuel in the United States in general has since further increased due to a number of factors — one of many which has been cited is the hostile invasion of Ukraine by armed military forces of Russia — to the point where at least two fuel stations are currently pricing gasoline beyond nine dollars per gallon.
GAS prices are showing no signs of slowing down as cities across the country prepare to hit the $5 mark. In fact, San Francisco, California just became the first US city to hit an average price of $5 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings app GasBuddy.
SURGING gas prices are continuing to drain the wallets of Americans across the country. Currently, the national average gas price per gallon is sitting at about $4.33, up from roughly $3.49 in February. The rapidly rising gas prices are a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in addition to...
THE highest and lowest prices for gas in the United States have been revealed. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by about four cents over the few weeks, according to AAA. As of Tuesday, February 22 the national average was $3.53. The main culprit behind...
Fuel prices are surging in the United States, hitting highs not seen in nearly a decade and a half. The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline now stands at $4.06, 62 cents more than just one month ago. The price spike is due to several factors. Most notably, the Russian invasion of Ukraine […]
According to AAA, gas prices in Honolulu hit an all-time high on Thursday, and a state energy expert said prices are only expected to climb as the global energy markets remain uncertain due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
The average price per gallon for regular gas in California spiked more than 50 cents in one week, exceeding $5 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. Every metropolitan area in the state has set a new record. As of Monday, the statewide average price for unleaded regular gasoline...
March 3 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked gasoline prices to rise by more than 11 cents per gallon since Monday, AAA said Wednesday, pushing the cost to more than $5 and higher in some locations. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $3.72, the auto...
BOISE — Idaho homeowners would see about $750 million in annual property tax relief under legislation that was introduced in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Friday. House Bill 741 proposed a major shift in how local government entities are funded: It permanently eliminates their ability to levy...
WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Every time Belle Bearskin drives from Winnebago to Sioux City and back again, her children all look out the window of the family's vehicle to catch a glimpse of the progress on their future home. Located just off U.S. Highway 75/77 on the north side of town,...
Oil prices surged Monday toward a historic high, pushing gasoline prices over $4 a gallon as potential restrictions on the purchase of oil from Russia are being considered by the U.S. and its NATO allies. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit $4.065...
After the recent signing of a bill by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, local Taos-area nonprofits and governments are looking toward a new source of funding to help handle the local affordable housing crisis. Senate Bill 143, better known as the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund, was passed in the most...
