You know what Wichita Falls graffiti, I am going to have a good day thank you. Inspirational graffiti in Texas is nothing new. Houston has the iconic 'Be Someone' on the bridge above I-10 that has been inspiring people for years. It looks like someone in Wichita Falls felt like we needed to be told to have a good day. Let's face it, we all have bad days every now and then. Something as simple as someone saying have a good day could put a smile on your face.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO