Buck: ‘Counterfeiting is big business’

Click here to read the full article. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will enforce a new law beginning on June 21, 2022—the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. This law will require an importer to provide clear and convincing evidence that goods made in or made using raw materials sourced from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China (XUAR) were not produced using forced labor. The onus is on the importer to convince CBP that the importer is not guilty. Yes, you read that correctly—prove you are innocent. Isn’t this contrary to all the basic tenants about American government we learned in middle...

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO