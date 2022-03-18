ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Mac developers complain about App Store bundles and the lack of paid upgrades

By Filipe Espósito
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tb8JH_0eiZl5kL00

Although the Mac has its own App Store, it’s not exactly as popular as the iOS App Store since Mac users can install apps from third-party sources. And while some developers trust their apps to the App Store, Apple’s platform lets them down in some ways. This time, developers of the Kaleidoscope app wrote a letter complaining about App Store bundles and the lack of paid app upgrades.

For those unfamiliar, Kaleidoscope is a popular macOS app that offers advanced tools for comparing folders and files. The app was recently acquired by Letter Opener, which has committed to releasing a major update to Kaleidoscope to make the app more modern and better.

In October last year, Kaleidoscope 3 was released with a new interface, dark mode, native support for M1 Macs, and more. The team decided to charge for the upgrade due to the efforts to keep the app updated. Dealing with this process through the company’s own website was easy, but the App Store version of Kaleidoscope made things difficult for developers.

The ‘pitfalls’ of the App Store

One huge problem is that the App Store has never supported paid app upgrades, which are common when software gets a completely new version. Although the developer can release the update as a new app, everyone who owns the old version has to buy the new one at full price, since there’s no way to set a discounted price for current users.

As noted by Kaleidoscope’s developers, App Bundles seemed like a “potential solution” to this problem. With this feature, which was introduced in 2014, developers can offer bundles of two or more apps on the App Store for a discounted price. And if you already have one of the apps included in the bundle, the price will be lower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1MYx_0eiZl5kL00

Unfortunately, Letter Opener realized that App Bundles have more disadvantages than advantages, but it was too late. For instance, if the user changes the country of their Apple ID, the bundle price discount no longer works. At the same time, developers have “very limited pricing choices” when creating an App Store bundle, so they can’t choose exactly how much they want to charge their customers.

But this is not all. The upgrade price is not the same for everyone, since it depends on how much the customer paid for a single app in the past. If the app was purchased during a special offer, the upgrade bundle will cost more. Apple also requires that all apps in the bundle must be available for sale separately on the App Store, so they can’t just stop selling Kaleidoscope 2 to new users.

Is there a solution?

Right now, there isn’t. Apple now lets developers unlist an app, which hides it from the App Store unless you have a direct link to it. However, the bundle still indicates that it comes with two apps, although only one of them is shown to the user – making things even more confusing.

The team at Letter Opener has sent multiple reports to Apple asking for improvements in this aspect, but Apple hasn’t provided any details other than asking for more information from the developers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZP8u_0eiZl5kL00

9to5Mac’s Take

Situations like this make it clear why there are many developers who simply ignore the Mac App Store, as it turns app distribution into a nightmare. In the past, multiple developers have complained about how Apple has been prioritizing subscriptions and forgetting that there are still many apps available as a one-time purchase.

As long as the Mac App Store doesn’t let developers charge for app upgrades or do something as simple as offer a trial period not tied to a subscription, it is unlikely to become a relevant platform for many Mac developers.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Apple's Upcoming Product Could Become a Screaming Hit

Apple is expected to launch a 5G-equipped version of its entry-level iPhone SE on March 8. Analysts expect Apple to price the device competitively. A lower price could unlock a massive opportunity in the 5G market and supercharge its growth. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is holding its spring event on Tuesday, March...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15.4 Beta: The Cool Features That Could Be Coming to Your iPhone

The fifth version of Apple's iOS 15.4 beta is available today for developers, and Apple may release the operating system to the public soon. The tech giant is set to host an event on March 8. We expect to see iOS 15.4's public debut, and a few new devices like the iPhone SE 3 and updated iPad. This means the update, which reportedly features a gender-neutral voice option for Siri and anti-stalking alerts for AirTags, is possibly only a week away.
CELL PHONES
CNET

The iPad Air Got an Overdue Upgrade. Here's What Apple Changed

The iPad Pro, iPad and iPad Mini all received an update last year, but Apple forgot the iPad Air. That is, until Tuesday, when the company announced a new iPad Air during its "Peek Performance" event. It looks like it was worth the wait -- and, maybe, the best iPad for its price.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac App Store#Apple News#Apple Store#Apple Id#Smart Phone#Ios#The Ios App Store#Macos#The App Store One#App Bundles
9to5Mac

Exclusive: iPhone 14 coming in four models without ‘mini’ version, Pro models with taller screen, satellite features advancing

Apple has just released new iPhone 13 models, but the company has already been working on iPhone 14. While 9to5Mac sources corroborated a report about the new models having different chips, we also learned that the iPhone 14 Pro models may have a taller screen due to the new design and that Apple has still been working on satellite features.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Foxconn halts iPhone factory operations in China due to COVID lockdown

Foxconn, one of Apple’s major suppliers, has halted operations in Shenzhen, China, due to a lockdown imposed by the local government following a new COVID-19 outbreak. There, the Taiwanese company has factories responsible for assembling iPhones and other Apple products. As reported by Bloomberg, the lockdown has led Foxconn...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Google says Chrome now outperforms Safari on Mac

Google regularly updates Chrome to bring new features, optimization, and security fixes to the most used web browser. The company started to roll out Google Chrome version 99 on macOS and other platforms last week. And Google is betting big with the new update by saying that Chrome 99 brings huge performance upgrades, especially on Mac with the web browser outperforming Safari.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

Clubhouse now lets users interact in voice rooms with text chat

Clubhouse launched in 2020 as a social network dedicated to live audio chat, an idea that was later followed by competitors such as Twitter and Reddit. Now Clubhouse has announced a major change to its app, which will now let users interact in voice rooms with text chat. As announced...
INTERNET
9to5Mac

Apple Studio Display works with Windows, but there are limitations

Apple this week announced Studio Display, which features a 27-inch 5K panel combined with a camera, microphones, and speakers that work together when the user connects the display to a Mac. What about Windows? If for some reason you need to use Apple’s $1599 monitor with a Windows PC, you can, but there are some limitations.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Here’s how iPhone 13 battery life compares to iPhone 12 and 11

Battery life gets a solid improvement with the iPhone 13 lineup. Follow along below for a detailed look at how iPhone 13 battery life compares to iPhone 12 and 11. The four iPhone 13 models feature the same iPhone 12 design with flat sides. But with the iPhone 12 devices having a thickness of 0.29 inches (7.4 mm), the iPhone 13 lineup is just a touch thicker at 0.30 inches (7.65 mm). That includes a larger battery along with new camera modules.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

OneDrive update brings native M1 support for all Mac users

Microsoft last December released a public beta of the OneDrive sync utility for macOS with native support for the Apple Silicon platform. Now, three months later, the company has finally made the update available to all Mac users who can now benefit from OneDrive running natively on the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Here’s why Apple’s M1 Ultra chip Mac is two pounds heavier than the M1 Max version

Yesterday, Apple introduced its last chip of the M1 family with the M1 Ultra processor. For now, this chip will only be available for the newest Mac Studio – a desktop in between the Mac mini and the Mac Pro. That said, once users were able to check the specifications of this new computer, they saw that the M1 Ultra chip version of the Mac Studio weighs two pounds more than the M1 Max version. Apple just explained why.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy