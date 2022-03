There has been a lot of change over the last few years Molson Coors. For one, in 2016, the parent company changed the name of MillerCoors to Molson Coors. However, that change is not is what is at the center of a trademark trial between the company and Stone Brewing, a craft brewery based out of San Diego, California. In 2016, the company formerly known as MillerCoors sought assistance in rebranding Keystone Light. The company reportedly struggled with sales at that time for that brand. That particular brand competed with other economic beer choices, but it was reportedly underperforming two times as much as its main competitors. One of those main competitors for years has been Natural Light. However, the Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley explained the reasoning behind the Keystone Light rebranding.

