Organigram Joins The Pledge 1% Movement To Help Local Volunteer Programs

In times of crisis, we are humbled by the way in which people, often strangers, come together to support one another. The pandemic brought this into clear view when, less than two years ago, communities began rallying together to help those who were left most vulnerable. The beauty industry became one of the hardest hit, with unforeseen forced closures and restrictions affecting everyone from the smallest businesses to the largest corporations, but this didn't stop the industry from coming together to support each other wherever possible.

ADVOCACY ・ 11 DAYS AGO