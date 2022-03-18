SXSW Panel Recap: Cannabis “Futurists” Share Five Micro-Trends for 2050

As cannabis conversations continue to grow in the American zeitgeist, understanding the power and nuance of the plant is critical to its future. Three panels on the cannabis track are focused on educating the public on cannabis culture and cultivation (it is this country’s fastest-growing industry) in the hopes of destigmatizing and creating equity in the space. “Cannabis is a social justice, health care, and economic issue. It is a plant for everyone, and yet not everyone gets to enjoy it with the same privileges, safety, or access,” said Janessa Bailey of Leafly. “Crafting policies that help create a fair and equitable cannabis industry has never been more important.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO