ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

This Hot Topic in Tech Is On Spotify's Radar

By Vidhi Choudhary
TheStreet
TheStreet
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cSKb_0eiZSMGs00

Visions of a new and freer internet, driven by blockchain transactions that aren't dominated by just a few organizations are coalescing around the word "Web3."

Jack Dorsey, CEO of digital payments provider Block (SQ) - Get Block Inc Class A Report , recently tweeted that Web3 is a new word and it can be whatever you want it to be.

Dorsey sounds fuzzy, but he is not.

Web3 is still largely conceptual in mainstream consciousness and is vaguely being touted as a new vision of the internet, one that's not dominated by the likes of Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report or Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report among others and is more democratic in nature.

"At the most basic level, Web3 refers to a decentralized online ecosystem based on the blockchain," according to Wired.

Coined by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood in 2014, the term Web3 is being viewed by some as the pipe dream to save democracy through its use of blockchain technology.

At the other extreme are the naysayers or the right-clickers (people who don't like concepts like Web3 and NFTs and who see Web3 as a scam or a shady scheme to woo you in exchange for money.

Dorsey, last year, also offered a cryptic critique about the ownership of Web3.

Making Money by Making Music on Web3

While the debate rages, the concept has already begun to change the fortunes of the music industry expanding revenue options to help artists make more money and not end up being cheated by record labels and streaming platforms.

"The revenue [artists] they’re earning from selling their songs and music as nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, is significantly larger," Bloomberg reported compared to what they make on music streaming services like Spotify (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report or Apple Music.

Sometimes to the tune of $60,000 from selling five singles and a music video as compared to $300 a month from streaming with over 4 million streams, according to the report.

It's not surprising that Spotify also wants to get into this space. The online music service is looking for talent that has expertise in Web3 for two positions.

A week ago, Spotify posted two positions both of which needed Web3 prowess as part of hiring criteria.

The first is a job for a full time: Senior Manager, Innovation and Market Intelligence on LinkedIn to join Spotify's team of "futurists providing leadership and strategic oversight in the areas of long-term strategy, industry and competitive analysis, business intelligence."

The candidate for this New York-based position should basically have Web3 expertise among other qualifications.

The company's listing criteria was: "expert familiarity with emerging trends, technologies, platforms and ecosystems, especially as it relates to the content, creator, media, web3, and emerging technology industries."

Spotify said it was looking for an “ambidextrous” individual who can move fluidly between their left and right brain to balance user and market research, creative thinking, technical familiarity, product design, and analytical rigor (aka a “unicorn”).

Spotify is also hiring a senior backend engineer to join its small and full-stack team that is responsible for driving growth through new technologies, like Web3.

The job description added, "You will... facilitate collaboration with product, insights, and design to uncover the next growth opportunity leveraging new technologies, like Web3."

Spotify's job listings come at a time when metaverse-obsessed Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that NFTs will be coming to Instagram, Meta's picture and video sharing app.

Investment firm Wedbush told investors last November that the metaverse will allow users to create digital assets like NFTs with added financial incentives.

It is, however, important to note that the craze for metaverse and NFTs is slowing down, at least according to Google search trends, which have seen a steep drop in search traffic for both terms.

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other tech giants are finally mandating a return to the office

It’s been over two years since many employees working for America’s biggest tech giants have been required to work in the office. Like most office workers, they’ve spent a significant amount of time working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But those hoping working from home would last forever will be a bit disappointed. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies have announced a mandatory return to the office, reports Deadline. These include:
BUSINESS
The Verge

Facebook shuts down its attempt to remake original Facebook inside Facebook

Less than two years after its launch, Facebook is shutting down Campus, a section of its app designed for college students, the latest blow to the company’s efforts to retain younger users. Campus users could access a special news feed and join groups, events, and chat rooms focused on college life. It also included a directory where users could find and friend other students on the app.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

What is Web3.0?! Explaining the Future of the Internet

Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web, initially referred to Web 3.0 as the Semantic Web, with the goal of creating a more autonomous, intelligent, and open internet. Data will be decentralized, which is a significant improvement over the present generation of the internet (Web 2.0), in which data is mostly held in centralized repositories. For this to occur, programs must comprehend information theoretically and culturally. The semantic web and artificial intelligence (AI) are the two pillars of the web's development.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Popculture

2 Veteran News Anchors Leaving Their Network to Launch New Podcast

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel are saying goodbye to BBC News. The two veteran BBC journalists, who previously hosted the Americast podcast together and have around 60 years of BBC experience between them, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that they are leaving the corporation to embark on an "innovative project," the launch of a new podcast for LBC's parent company Global.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Urgent warning for all Facebook users over sneaky new hacking threat

Watch out if you go on a page claiming to be from Facebook, as it is now the most ripped-off brand used by hackers to scam people. The social network has been crowned the most impersonated big name, accounting for 14% of phishing pages alone. WhatsApp – owned by Facebook...
INTERNET
Connecticut Post

Netflix Will Prompt Subscribers to Pay for Users Outside Their Households in New Test to Address Unauthorized Password Sharing (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households — a new attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing. According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Hot Topic#Music Streaming#Music Video#Digital#Block#Web3#Meta Platforms#Amzn#Wired#Ethereum Co
BGR.com

Roku just added a great new feature that Netflix has had for years

For years, Roku has been the streaming platforms to beat, with millions of users across its smart TVs and streaming accessories. Many users access Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and other streaming services with their Rokus. What some of those users might not know is that Roku has its own live and on-demand TV service called The Roku Channel. Much like Tubi or Pluto TV, The Roku Channel features thousands of hours of third-party content and live channels streaming 24 hours a day. And this week, Roku added a brand new feature to the channel called Save List that will make it easier to keep track of your favorite content.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Is There Room for Verizon and T-Mobile in Home Internet?

Verizon and T-Mobile have lofty long-term expectations for their fixed-wireless home internet service. They'd have to steal customers away from the current market leaders. And they need to expand the market for home internet service in order to reach their goals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
TECHNOLOGY
WGAL

Facebook and YouTube say they removed Zelenskyy deepfake video

Facebook and YouTube said Wednesday that they removed uploads of a deepfake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that purported to show him yielding to Russia. The deepfake spread widely online Wednesday, as noticed earlier by Vice's Motherboard. In the video, which CNN Business has reviewed, Zelenskyy appears to stand behind a presidential podium and in front of a backdrop, both of which feature the Ukrainian coat of arms. Wearing a green shirt, Zelenskyy speaks in Ukrainian, appearing to tell Ukrainians to put down their weapons in the weeks-old war against Russia.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Middletown Press

The Ineffable Tone-Deafness of Spotify’s Daniel Ek

One might think that, just weeks after his company scraped through the biggest crisis of its existence — its stubborn defense of giving a gigantic international platform, not to mention more than $200 million, to Joe Rogan and his destructive, malignant opinions — Spotify’s Daniel Ek might exercise a little caution and humility.
MUSIC
geekwire.com

Amazon quietly buys another multichannel retail technology company, UK-based Veeqo

Amazon confirmed Monday morning that it has acquired Veeqo, a software company based in the United Kingdom that offers inventory and fulfillment tools for e-commerce sellers on Amazon.com and other platforms. The acquisition continues a trend of Amazon building out its e-commerce infrastructure beyond its core platform. Its acquisition of...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Google's latest acquisition is a sign it's serious about AR glasses

Google's augmented reality push appears to be gaining speed. The company is reportedly buying Raxium, a startup out of Fremont, Calif., which develops light displays used in AR hardware, according to The Information. The acquisition is a sign that Google's seriously focused on developing the components needed to bring AR...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Spotify’s Creator Fund

Live audio creators on Spotify can apply to be part of the platform’s fund for payouts. Content creators with a focus on live audio are eligible to create content and build their own community in Spotify’s live audio app through its Greenroom Creator Fund. Participants can receive payouts, which are calculated weekly for their work based on the size of their audience and content. The app allows creators to connect with their audience in real-time through unique features like “gems,” where listeners can double-tap a button whenever they hear something they like. Spotify decided to roll out the Creator Fund due to the recent popularity of real-time audio connections and to recognize the creators behind entertaining audio content.
SPOTIFY
TechRadar

Google Cloud has revealed a significant security upgrade

Google’s Chronicle security analytics tool has been updated to provide analysts with more context for each individual alert. The company hopes that this update means users should be able to track potentially hazardous situations faster, more precisely, and with less alert fatigue. Announcing the news in a blog post,...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022

Turning bookings into revenue could make Latch a lock for investors. MongoDB's non-relational database is disrupting its industry. Combining fintech with traditional banking could become a game-changer for SoFi. The tech industry has spawned numerous stocks that have generated outsize growth. Tech is so influential that seven of the top...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy