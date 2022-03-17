ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Get ready for a Sunday service with a difference at Trinity St Kilda — the 100-year-old church hall has been transformed into a 300+ capacity bar with food trucks, private mezzanine and vintage Airstream slinging burgers and bar bites.

Cover picture for the articleEstablished in 1925, the red-brick building has long been a gathering place for the local community, but recently, it was a car dealership with a concrete yard and a barbed-wire fence. Now, venue owner Matthew Nikakis has a 50-year lease and determination to return the site to the...

#Airstream#Church Hall#Sunday Service#Trinity St Kilda#Cub
