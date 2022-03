The author of "Mastering Mindful Eating", Michelle Babb shared ways to fight salad fatigue with her beauty bowl recipes. Click here for more information. Bowls of all sorts have become trendy in the wellness world, and for good reason. If you suffer from salad fatigue, or you just want to feel like you’re eating something different, try channeling your inner artist by arranging your bowl ingredients in a way that delights you. I go for color first, flavor second, texture third. The point is, there’s no wrong way to assemble ingredients for your bowl. You have complete permission to play with your food and do what makes you happy!

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO